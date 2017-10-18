Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Wedding Band Guitar Player. –♪ Mr. Wedding Band Guitar Player ♫ –Any guitar player can rock a packed stadium, but it takes real talent to keep the Washinsky reception going all night long. –♪ Mazel Tov ♫ –Perched on the stage in your under-sized tuxedo you tirelessly churn out tunes from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. –♪ Keep on rockin' ♫ –Sound check? You don't need no stinking sound check. –♪ Oh! ♫ –And even though you've never had groupies, you have bagged the occasional bridesmaid. –♪ Never forget you ♫ –So this Bud's for you, Guitar Guy, because every wedding you go to, you're the real best man. –♪ Mr. Wedding Band Guitar Player ♫