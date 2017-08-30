Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Underwear Inspector Number 12. –♪ Mr. Underwear Inspector Number 12 ♫ –Whether it be tighty-whiteys or banana-hammocks, you're the one who makes sure our skivvies cut the mustard. –♪ Ridin' high! ♫ –You make sure the door is fastened with secure seams so that the cow doesn't get out of the barn when it shouldn't. –♪ Don't let it out! ♫ –Dedicating yourself to a craft others might pooh-pooh, you can pass every single man on the street and say with pride, "You there. You're wearing my underpants." –♪ Oh, yeah ♫ –"And, no, I don't want them back." So this Bud's for you, Eagle Eyes, because we're all glad you've got your hands in our shorts. –♪ Change 'em everyday ♫