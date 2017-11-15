Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Supermarket Deli Meat Slicer. –♪ Mr. Supermarket Deli Meat Slicer ♫ –To feed America's hunger, you stand dangerously close to a buzzsaw armed only with a salami. –♪ Just your and your salami ♫ –Behind your glass fortress you quickly fill orders as shoppers shout "Hey, I was first." –♪ Take a number, please ♫ –And no matter what you're slicing, from baloney to liverwurst, you always hit your mark: one tenth of an ounce over. –♪ Slice, slice, slice. That's the way I like it ♫ –So this Bud's for you, O Master Slicer. And remember, when someone asks "Who cut the cheese?", you can proudly say "It was me." –♪ Mr. Supermarket Deli Meat Slicer ♫