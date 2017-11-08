Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Restroom Toilet Paper Refiller. –♪ Mr. Restroom Toilet Paper Refiller ♫ –Without your undying commitment, we might find ourselves trapped in a stall armed only with our newspaper. –♪ Oh I need you now ♫ –Like a brave soldier, you storm hostile territory delivering much-needed supplies to your men. –♪ Oh! ♫ –Should you leave one roll or two? Or perhaps that giant ten pound super-roll? –♪ Keep rollin' ♫ –While others rest, you can't. Because somewhere there's a guy with his pants around his ankles doing the bunny hop in search of a fresh roll. –♪ Hop, hop, hop ♫ –So this Bud's for you, Master Of The Men's Room, because if you don't do your business, we can't do ours. –♪ Is there anybody out there? ♫