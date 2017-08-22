Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Renaissance Fair Performer. –♪ Mr. Renaissance Fair Performer ♫ –You've taken the barbaric warfare of the 12th century and made it a great outing for the entire family. –♪ Quality time, yeah ♫ –Every night you stand in green tights and pointy shoes and proudly display your manhood. –♪ Standin' tall! ♫ –Armed with swords, battleaxes, and big hammers, you knock each other senseless while we devour giant turkey legs and five-gallon sodas. –♪ Simply delicious ♫ –Sure, we know it's fake, but don't tell us getting clobbered in the face with a spiked ball doesn't hurt a little. –♪ Oh! ♫ –So this Bud's for you, Renaissance Guy, because you'll always be our knight in shining armor. –♪ Someone get a stretcher ♫