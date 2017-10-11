Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Pro-Football Coach-Cord-Carrier. –♪ Mr. Pro-Football Coach-Cord-Carrier ♫ –During high-pressure game situations, one man has to make the call. And another man has to follow him around like a dog with 200-feet of electrical cord. –♪ You carry the cord ♫ –You weave your way down the sidelines, passing linemen like they're standing still. Because they are. –♪ Excuse me, Bubba! ♫ –One missed step and you've got a tangled coach and a sharp blow to the head from a clipboard. –♪ Oh! ♫ –But do you wear a helmet? No, sir. –♪ No, no ♫ –So this Bud's for you, Cord-Guy, because the quarterback may be carrying the team, but you're carrying the team's cord. –♪ Mr. Pro-Football Coach-Cord-Carrier ♫