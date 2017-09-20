Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Pickled Pigs Feet Eater. –♪ Mr. Pickled Pigs Feet Eater ♫ –Ignoring all you know about pigs and where they live and what they step in, you look at their pickled paws and say "Yummy." –♪ Lookin' tasty ♫ –Craving only the most-daring meal, you pass up the cow tongue, skate by the head cheese, dismiss the Rocky Mountain oysters. –♪ Rocky Mountain oysters ♫ –But a pig's foot soaked in pickle juice? Now that's good eatin'. –♪ Save me a big one ♫ –So this Bud's for you, Pickled Pigs Feet Eater, because it takes guts to eat those feet. –♪ Thank you, Mr. Pickled Pigs Feet Eater ♫