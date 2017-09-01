Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Outside-The-Stadium Peanut Seller. –♪ Mr. Outside-The-Stadium Peanut Seller ♫ –You stand like a sentry outside the grounds of our national pastime offering us your salty nuts. –♪ Nice and crunchy! ♫ –"Half-price on the outside, all the taste," that's your pitch. –♪ Nuts for scratch! ♫ –There's nothing like spending a summer day on a hard bleacher seat crunching your nuts... –♪ Crunch, crunch, Oh! ♫ –Unless maybe it's sitting behind home plate spreading mustard on your wiener. –♪ Hot-n-spicy ♫ –So this Bud's for you, Outside-The-Stadium Peanut Seller, because thanks to you, a bag of peanuts costs just peanuts. –♪ Mr. Outside-The-Stadium Peanut Seller ♫