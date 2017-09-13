Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Male Football Cheerleader. –♪ Mr. Male Football Cheerleader ♫ –Real men don't just play smash-mouth football. Real men turn cartwheels and somersaults on the sidelines, tucked safely away from the action. –♪ Don't touch me now ♫ –Fourth down and inches, the game's on the line. It all comes down to you. Will you call for a perky pyramid or a peppy line dance? –♪ Get on my shoulders! ♫ –Knock 'em back, knock 'em back, all the way to Hackensack. –♪ Rah Rah Rah Rah Sis Boom Bah ♫ –So this Bud's for you, Mr. Male Football Cheerleader. You may never score a touchdown, but you're peppy. –♪ Yay! ♫ –That's gotta count for something. –♪ That's gotta count for something ♫