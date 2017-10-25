Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Fortune Cookie Fortune Writer. –♪ Mr. Fortune Cookie Fortune Writer ♫ –Most writers leave their wisdom in a book. You leave yours in a cookie. –♪ Crunchy cookie ♫ –Sure they taste good, but it's the information you provide that that we're really hungry for. –♪ Love is 'round the corner ♫ –Though your tablet is small, your message never is. –♪ Show me the way ♫ –Of course the moo shu pork and the egg foo yung fill our bellies, it's your inspiration that keeps us well nourished. –♪ Yum yum yum yum egg foo yung ♫ –So this Bud's for you, Mr. Fortune Cookie Fortune Writer, because when you say our luck is about to change, we believe you. –♪ We believe you ♫