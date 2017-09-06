Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Giant Foam Finger Maker. –♪ Mr. Giant Foam Finger Maker ♫ –Without you, our teams would be in Sixth or Seventh Place and feel as if they were in Sixth or Seventh Place. –♪ Can you feel it? ♫ –Carefully, you craft uncanny representations of actual human hands... –♪ So big, so real ♫ –so that we may wave them annoyingly in the faces of our rivals. –♪ In your face! ♫ –They're enormous, yes, yet one size fits all. Brilliant. –♪ Raise 'em to the sky now ♫ –So this Bud's for you, Mr. Foam Finger Maker. We speak for sports fans everywhere when we say "No, you're Number One." –♪ Mr. Giant Foam Finger Maker ♫