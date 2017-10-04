Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Experimental Medications Tester. –♪ Mr. Experimental Medications Tester ♫ –While some people donate their body to science, not many are willing to do so while they're still in it. –♪ Take me I'm yours ♫ –Using your skills of twitching and profuse sweating, you taught us "That new acne cream might need a little more research." –♪ Feelin' dizzy ♫ –At the end of the day, you feel pride in a job well done. You also feel a slight burning sensation. –♪ Burning sensation ♫ –More evidence of a job well done. –♪ Yeah! ♫ –So this Bud's for you, Prince Of The Placebo. Not even that nasty rash can keep us from shaking your hand. –♪ Mr. Experimental Medications Tester ♫