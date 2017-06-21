Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Company Computer Guy. –♪ Mr. Company Computer Guy ♫ –Though we worker bees scarcely know our modems from our scrotums, you are there to guide us. –♪ Modems and scrotums ♫ –When we screw-up the boot-up you are there. Without you, computers would mega-bite. –♪ Mega-bite ♫ –The countless hours we spend surfing the internet and accidentally stumbling upon porn sites would instead be spent working. –♪ Working for the man ♫ –So this Bud's for you, Mr. Company Computer Guy. For it's you who keeps our logons logging and our hard drives hard. –♪ You gotta see this porn site! ♫