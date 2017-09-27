Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Chinese Food Delivery Guy. –♪ Mr. Chinese Food Delivery Guy ♫ –Without you, we'd be forced to do the unthinkable when we wanted Chinese food: drive to a restaurant. –♪ Moo shu gai pan ♫ –But you, sir, bring it to us in under twenty. –♪ Ride like the wind! ♫ –Armed with your rickety bike, you battle traffic, bad weather, and the occasional busted elevator. And why do you do it? Because somewhere a guy is waiting for his kung pao crab puffs and he's got $1.57 with your name on it. –♪ That's 10 percent ♫ –So this Bud's for you, oh Mercenary Of The Mandarin Chicken, and know that when America is looking for a man to get the job done, you do deliver. –♪ You deliver! ♫