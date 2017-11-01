Budweiser presents: Real American Heroes. –♪ Real American Heroes ♫ –Today we salute you, Mr. Camouflage Suit Maker. –♪ Mr. Camouflage Suit Maker ♫ –Your amazing skills of deception can trick a deer into thinking we're just a tree out for a walk, or a shrub having a cup of coffee. –♪ Shrub havin' coffee ♫ –Tirelessly you perfect your artistry: the squiggly black line, the blob, the slightly-larger blob, all in spectacular shades of green. –♪ Green, green, and green! ♫ –Thanks to you, we look fabulous in, or out, of the forest with a suit that can be easily accessorized with face paint and a few twigs. –♪ Dressed to kill ♫ –So this Bud's for you, Mr. Camouflage Suit Maker, because when it comes to blending in you really stand out. –♪ Mr. Camouflage Suit Maker ♫